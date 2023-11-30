BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congressman Says There Were ‘At Least 200’ Undercover Agents Embedded In Jan 6 Crowd
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
65 views • 11/30/2023

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) estimates that there were “at least 200” undercover federal agents embedded in the crowd on January 6. The congressman also claimed that some of the agents were “dressed as Trump supporter” and inside the Capitol itself before it was breached.

“The FBI was not only involved in the actions on January 6th from within. They had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded within the crowd, including agents or, as they would call it, human assets inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the doors were opened,” Higgins told Newsmax host Chris Salcedo.


https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/congressman-says-there-were-at-least-200-undercover-agents-embedded-in-jan-6-crowd-capitol-building-cmc/

