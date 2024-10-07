BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Therapy overrated?
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
20 views • 7 months ago

Episode 03 In this video we explore what a woman is or was according to some, and talk about the controversial subject of abortion. We will also explore the common theme of Therapy and how some people use it to justify their behavior to harm others.

00:00 Intro

01:06 Women's Choice

07:50 Therapy as a crutch

14:33 Elon Musk Sues GARM and wins

comedypoliticspodcastabortionentertainmentdonald trumpconspiracytherapyjoe rogansteven crowderrelationshipscritical thinkingrubin reportcritical thinking skillsunder the influenceare you garbage podcastare you garbage podcast clipsare you garbage podcast andrew santinorubin report candace owensrubin report jon stewartcritical thinking exercisesturning point usa charlie kirk debatewomens rights movementwomens choice for abortion
