Is Therapy overrated?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 03 In this video we explore what a woman is or was according to some, and talk about the controversial subject of abortion. We will also explore the common theme of Therapy and how some people use it to justify their behavior to harm others.
00:00 Intro
01:06 Women's Choice
07:50 Therapy as a crutch
14:33 Elon Musk Sues GARM and wins