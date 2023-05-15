8th Cooking with EK: My homegrown turmeric, dug up today, goes into my stew MVI_1658-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I was planting garlic into a pot into the backyard late today, and dug up several
small late sprouting turmeric rhizomes, which I decided to put into my evening
meals for the next 3 nights. I throw anything and everything into my meals, as
my regular viewers well know, and I often don’t peel anything. I cook to live, I
don’t live to cook.