2/24/24 TRUMP: “Its Genuis!” Int’l Populism CPAC! TRUMP WINS SC Primary, ACP to Bribe RINOS!

2/24/24: Today, as the SC Primary is exposed for fraud in Richland County, Trump is dominating! Meanwhile, President Trump spoke at CPAC today, off script for 90 plus minutes, outlining the Trump 2025 Agenda. International Leaders from Central and South America warned the USA that the exact same tactics that were used to turn their countries into socialist hellholes are now being deployed on the USA, with the criminal cartel gang invasions and the implosion of the economy with Statist theft of American TP dollars. This is exemplified with a leak of American Clean Power Association's (ACP) "February 2024 Board Memo" exposing their plan to stop President Trump from repealing the Inflation Reduction Act and defunding the Green New Scam and bribing RINOS in the Senate and the House! We Are Free!





Another (ChiComm globalist) Spy Balloon over the USA during the AT&T cell phone fail:

https://nypost.com/2024/02/23/us-news/high-altitude-balloon-of-unknown-origin-flying-over-western-us-report/





I-Soon, hackers out of Shanghai- capture intelligence from NATO and multiple countries/agencies:

https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2024/02/23/chinese-security-firm-document-dump-reveals-methods-used-spy-uyghurs-hong-kong-dissidents-overseas/





Watch most of the CPAC Speeches from Populist Leaders in USA and the World:

https://www.rsbnetwork.com/





CPAC Straw Poll favors Noem and Ramaswamy, with T Gabbard 3rd:

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2024/02/24/south-carolina-gop-primary-2024/cpac-straw-poll-for-trumps-vp-pick-00143150





TRUMP crushes Haley in SC Primary! They couldn't steal it!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/breaking-south-carolina-primary-president-trump-crushes-nikki/





SC Primary ES&S Machines involved in primary tampering:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/here-we-go-again-south-carolina-voters-unable/





Leaked Document from the American Clean Power Association:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/02/21/exclusive-leaked-confidential-leftist-document-details-plot-to-pressure-republicans-into-protecting-bidens-radical-green-energy-agenda/





Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia:

https://www.prevention.com/health/memory/a46913184/wendy-williams-health-update-frontotemporal-dementia-aphasia-diagnosis/





Red Cross denying blood donations from people Covid Vaccine "symptoms":

https://banned.video/watch?id=65d520240d63da299e258ba6





Funeral Home Directors report massive Biosyn organisms invaded the veins and arteries of Corpses:

https://banned.video/watch?id=65d3d0730d63da299e144fb6





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!