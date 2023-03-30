© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Windows 1.01 (1985)Windows 2.03 (1987)
Windows 3.0 (1990)
Windows 3.1 (1992)
Windows NT 3.1 (1993)
Windows NT Workstation 3.5 (1994)
Windows NT Server 3.51 (1995)
Windows NT Workstation 3.51 (1995)
Windows 95 (1995)
Windows NT Workstation 4.0 (1996)
Windows NT Workstation 5.0 (1997)
Windows 98 (1998)
Windows 2000 (1999)
Windows Neptune (1999)
Windows ME (2000)
Windows Whistler (2001)
Windows XP (2001)
Windows Server 2003 (2003)
Windows Server 2003 UK (2003)
Windows Longhorn (2003)
Windows Vista (2006)
Windows Server 2008 (2008)
Windows 7 (2009)
Windows Server 2012 (2012)
Windows 8 (2012)
Windows 8.1 (2013)
Windows 10 (2015)
Windows Server 2016 (2016)
Windows Server 2019 (2018)
Windows 11 (2020)
Hashtags: #operating #system #microsoft #windows #sounds
Metatags Space Separated: operating system microsoft windows sounds
Metatags Comma Separated: operating, system, microsoft, windows, sounds
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFjruJVoTrY
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/a3juSPuYhdFE/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1488093688587358217?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Jonne-Masselink---Evolution-of-Windows-Error-Sounds-1985-2020---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ffzhq-jonne-masselink-evolution-of-windows-error-sounds-1985-2020-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/aKSXXpe
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8f3503fb-a49a-4cb4-8420-8ab6c4227843
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/O4WWjknBtpJfPgT
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=4229cc723238bc5ddbb683329e6e025d9915fa3f935cb9ab05562f9938927646&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/125759_windows-1-01-1985-windows-2-03-1987-windows-3-0-1990-windows-3-1-1992-windows-nt.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#