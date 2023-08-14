© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three days have passed since the destruction of the 'Reikartz Hotel' in Zaporizhzhia. And this incident is becoming overgrown with new details. Every day an inconvenient truth comes to the surface, which irritates not only the Kyiv authorities but also the Western media. While Western media continue to claim that Russia once again destroyed a civilian building where innocent people died, it became known that this building housed the real lair of foreign mercenaries.
