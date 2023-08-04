BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kevin Jenkins: Defeating Big Pharma One Consumer at a Time
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
47 views • 08/04/2023

In a post-covid world, heart health has never been more important. Kevin Jenkins joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss Cardio Miracle, which is a company build from scratch and is now a $12M a year company. The company proves that you can build a health and wellness company free from the corrupting power of Big Pharma and succeed at the same time.


In addition to the serious problem of Big Pharma, we discussed the important need to get out from under all the Bigs… Government, Food, Agriculture, Business, Banks, Entertainment, Media… the list goes on and on. This means taking personal responsibility for ourselves and not handing over our rights and responsibilities in exchange for convenience.


For more information on Cardio Miracle, please visit their website and use promo code BHI for 10% off: https://cardiomiracle.com/ 


Mike Lindell is revealing his plan to fix our broken voting system during an exclusive live-stream event August 16th and 17th called The Plan: Revealed. Register for the live-stream today using promo code FFN to get a FREE gift at https://lindellevent.com.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of the shows, interviews and articles without having to worry about social media algorithms not allowing you to get notified with updates. Plus, starting next week, The Jeff Dornik Show will be dropping exclusive shows for paid subscribers only. Some will be Q&A, others will have surprised guests or simply breaking news. Subscribe today at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

healthbig pharmapoliticsconservativebig foodmagahealthcarerfkmake america great againrobert f kennedy jrorganic foodamerica firstblack communityhealthy livingbobby kennedyblack conservativeafrican-americankevin jenkinscardio miraclefreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn
