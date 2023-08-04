Kevin Jenkins: Defeating Big Pharma One Consumer at a Time

In a post-covid world, heart health has never been more important. Kevin Jenkins joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss Cardio Miracle, which is a company build from scratch and is now a $12M a year company. The company proves that you can build a health and wellness company free from the corrupting power of Big Pharma and succeed at the same time.





In addition to the serious problem of Big Pharma, we discussed the important need to get out from under all the Bigs… Government, Food, Agriculture, Business, Banks, Entertainment, Media… the list goes on and on. This means taking personal responsibility for ourselves and not handing over our rights and responsibilities in exchange for convenience.





For more information on Cardio Miracle, please visit their website and use promo code BHI for 10% off: https://cardiomiracle.com/





