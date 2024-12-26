Jesus Is The Reason For The Season, Man





Jesus Is The Reason For The Season,

In The Beginning Was The Word, and the Word was with God, and The Word was God! Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the Light of All Mankind!





For God so Loved the World that he gave his One and Only Son Jesus, That whoever believes in him shall not perish but Have Eternal Life. The Blind Will See The Deaf Will Hear And The Dead Will Live Again The Lame Will Leap The Dumb Will Speak The Praises of The King, The Lamb of God





O Little Town of Bethlehem, For Christ is Born Of Mary; and Gathered All Above, While Mortals Sleep, The Angels Keep their watch of Wondering Love.





The everlasting light: the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee King and Lamb of God this very night. O Morning Stars, Together Proclaim The Holy Birth, and Praises Sing To God The King Of Kings, and Peace to Men on Earth.





So, God imparts to human hearts the blessings of His heaven. Where meek souls will receive Him still, the Dear Jesus Christ Enters This Very Day