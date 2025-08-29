BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHAT THE BLEEP IS REALLY GOING ON!?!
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
161 views • 2 weeks ago





We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.




​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.




Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.




​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.




Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.




We look forward to working with you!




Namaste!


https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-mexican-senators-brawl-after-heated-debate-over-us-intervention-vs-cartels


https://x.com/Defence_Index/status/1961438214067306636


https://x.com/PaulGoldEagle/status/1961238792385499572


https://x.com/TheWatchers_/status/1961459540752281919


https://watchers.news/2025/08/29/asteroid-2025-qo7/


https://watchers.news/2025/08/28/severe-hailstorm-crop-livestock-losses-southeastern-alberta-canada/


https://x.com/weatherbender_/status/1961170477084471578


https://x.com/AMAZlNGNATURE/status/1961417978315989034


https://x.com/MarxRobby/status/1955887864723726813


https://arkeonews.net/5000-year-old-tombs-discovered-in-ibri-reveal-ancient-oman-mesopotamia-link/


https://arkeonews.net/neolithic-twin-of-knossos-first-8800-year-old-architectural-remains-unearthed-on-gokceada/


https://www.anatolianarchaeology.net/archaeologists-uncover-early-neolithic-structures-at-mendik-tepe-potentially-older-than-gobekli-tepe/


https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1961459691269075302


https://watchers.news/epicenter/ancient-asteroid-debris-detected-deep-within-mars-mantle/


https://x.com/xZuckerfee/status/1961152184826945910


https://watchers.news/2025/08/29/asteroid-2025-qo7/



aliens weather disclosure flood asteroid storm eruption earthquake volcano
