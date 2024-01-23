Bosi & Halper-Hayes: The Heroes' Journey

Riccardo Bosi and Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes discuss:
1. The World Is Upside Down
2. Decisions
3. Comfort Zone
4. Questioning
5. Stages Of Grief
6. PTSD
Massive changes are coming to all our lives.
This interview will help you to lead yourself and others from where you are to where you need to be.
AustraliaOne Party | The Heroes’ Journey (23 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v48ojp9-australiaone-party-the-heroes-journey-23-january-2024.html
