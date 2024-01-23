Create New Account
Bosi & Halper-Hayes: The Heroes' Journey
Riccardo Bosi and Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes discuss:

1. The World Is Upside Down

2. Decisions

3. Comfort Zone

4. Questioning

5. Stages Of Grief

6. PTSD

Massive changes are coming to all our lives.

This interview will help you to lead yourself and others from where you are to where you need to be.


AustraliaOne Party | The Heroes’ Journey (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48ojp9-australiaone-party-the-heroes-journey-23-january-2024.html

