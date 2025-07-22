Eberlestock GunRunner Rifle Backpack - Minuteman Review

Eberlestock Pack Fitting - How To Properly Fit And Adjust Your Backpack

https://youtu.be/NfpHAGnoGDM?si=TcBh8eHKvKX3ukbu





Eberlestock Mini-Me Backpack for the KelTec SU16c

https://youtu.be/AILaFnJN45s





Modifying Eberlestock Rifle Scabbard for SU16C

https://youtu.be/OHYjqmfbulc?si=Ylnt5qVgaEwd2ATJ





KelTec SU16c - Ambgun Backpack Carbine Minuteman Review

https://youtube.com/shorts/ss93P4QHyno









I’ve relied on Eberlestock backpacks for years. We have a couple of the original X2’s in our household and my favorite daypack/hydration pack is the Eberlestock Mini-Me.





Ambgun has a review of the Mini-Me and featured the Mini-Me in the KelTec SU16c Minuteman Review.





With the Mini-Me discontinued, I went in search of a minimalist rifle backpack/hydration pack. I considered the Eberlestock Gunslinger II and the GunRunner. The Gunslinger weighs 5 ½ pounds with the GunRunner just under 4 pounds. The GunSlinger’s added volume makes its capacity far more efficient at about 31 CI/Oz vs the Gunrunner’s 20 CI/ounce.





I’m looking to transport a relatively large “precision” 10/22 rifle by foot and bike. I’m not doing long distance Continental Divide trail hikes, just carrying my gear a mile or two to a remote shooting spot. I chose the 4 pound Gunrunner. The GunSlinger’s added 825 CI would just mean I’d have to conjure up more stuff I needed to pack.





For bulkier rifles, I’d definitely go with either the GunSlinger II or the Just One pack. However, my iron sights ambi-AR and ACOG BCM slide into the GunRunner’s scabbard just fine (both rifles being fitted with the BCM KD shorty grip probably helps). My RDB with its excessively long grip does not fit the GunRunner scabbard.





For longer rifles like my 40” Victor/Faxon 10/22, untuck the extra length of scabbard. But with the extended scabbard dangling it is more difficult to sit down…or ride a mountain bike or motorcycle. Although the extended scabbard wasn’t really a problem riding my mountain bike to the gun range, just a “trip” hazard when trying to mount and dismount. The extended scabbard clears the mountain bike saddle just fine, but it does get in the way riding a motorcycle. Carrying my 10/22, if I raise my head up to look further down the trail, my helmet comes in gentle contact with the buttstock. Just the nature of backpacking a rifle atop a mountain bike.





Minimalist waist belt is mostly clear of a side arm or multitool… and it works pretty good for mountain biking. But I wish it had the wider 2” webbing of the Gunslinger.





Molle on lid…Gunslinger II has the needed three strips. GunRunner is lacking the middle strip…there’s proper spacing for it, but it's just not there. So I could not securely mount an IFAK there. Should either eliminate the lid’s molle or add the third strip. The bottom flap has three strips of molle so not sure why the top was short changed. I ended up mounting my IFAK on the padded hip belt. And attached a Write in the Rain weatherproof pouch on the other padded hip belt for range finder, pen, and notepad.





I added a 2L bladder to the internal hydration pouch. I carry my video tripod in one of the drink pockets with the single compression strip securing it. I’d prefer two horizontal compression straps like the Gunslinger. I also think the Gunslinger’s two vertical compression straps are better for securing a tent or sleeping bag underneath.





The main compartment is just a deep duffle. Not the easiest to access things in the bottom. I stuff it with an ultralight shooting mat, a Baerskin tactical hoodie, and extra socks and underwear.





I found that taking the time to carefully follow Eberlestock’s video, to fit the pack to my torso greatly improves carry. But I’m thinking that the Gunslinger’s tubular frame system would let me carry more with about the same felt load.





There is a second long open top deep pocket that is perfect for a spotting scope….or a portable target stand.





I find the Gunrunner a terrific pack for carrying my long and overweight Rimfire Known Distance 10/22, but for carrying more backpack friendly rifles like the KelTec SU16c or Keystone Overlander, I prefer my Eberlestock Mini-Me with my DIY shortened scabbard. And overall, I think if you’re considering the Eberlestock GunRunner, you should give serious consideration to the GunSlinger II. It's a perplexing dilemma. The slightly heavier, bulkier GunSlinger for an extra $200 or the simpler, lighter Gunrunner.





It may seem like I’m favoring the GunSlinger and I probably would for longer duration sustainment hikes into the mountains, but for me, and probably most people, the GunRunner makes more sense and does the job just fine.





Gunslinger’s scabbard 34"L x 10"W x 3"D or 600 CI

(better for pistol grip and tall optics)

Gunrunner’s scabbard 34" L x 7" W x 3" D or 400 CI