Darkside of Oz by Dean Ryan (Final Edition)
"A Hidden Fusion of Fantasy & Musical Allure"
This final version combines Pink Floyd's 1973 Iconic Album 'Darkside of the Moon'
synced with 1939's fantasy classic 'The Wizard of Oz'.
Also features Remixed / Remastered Album Tracks
+ Original Art Enhancements by Dean Ryan
"This film ranks right up there, as one my greatest achievements to date. Escapism at it's finest. Created during a dark time in my life, I hydroplaned into another dimension working on it.. and have yet to return" - D.R.