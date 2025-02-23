RFK Jr Promises to Address the Existential Threat of Chronic Disease

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Making America Healthy Again is not about treating the symptoms. It's about going after the core causes of our chronic diseases. Robert F. Kennedy Jr knows this and will help bring HHS into the business of finding solutions.
Get long-term storage meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds