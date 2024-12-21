© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Pardon or Peril? How Biden’s Clemency Actions Could Backfire"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 6 months ago
In this episode of Uncommon Sense in Current Times, Peter Demos sits down with Paul Kamenar from the National Legal and Policy Center to dive deep into the legal and political implications of President Biden’s controversial pardons. They discuss the pardoning of Hunter Biden, Biden's blanket pardons, the potential self-pardoning of Biden and his family, and what precedent can be drawn from past administrations. They also explore how the use of Obama's Bidens' and Carter's pardons have shaped political landscapes in the past to pave a way politically for Trump to pardon the January 6th defendants and
Tune in for an eye-opening discussion that questions the intersection of power, justice, and policy in today’s turbulent political climate.Show more
Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.