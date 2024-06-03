20 Things You Should Never Let Your Neighbors See!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine this: the world has hit a rough patch, resources are scarce, and suddenly, everyone's looking out for themselves. That stash of goods you’ve been quietly building up? It could turn you into a target overnight.
There’s a lot of reasons why secrecy is such a big deal for us preppers. First off, if people know you have valuable supplies like food, water, or medicine, you could become a magnet for theft or even worse, aggression. It’s not just about losing your supplies; it's about maintaining your safety. In a crisis, even the friendliest neighbor could become desperate.
Please subscribe and give a thumbs up!
➥ https://bit.ly/Motherland-tv
We appreciate you joining us for this episode!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Motherland
https://www.youtube.com/@Motherland-TV/videos