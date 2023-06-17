Pro-life Hospital Seized By Australian Government - Sarah Cain, aka 'The Crusader Gal'

(June 16, 2023) From Sarah Cain: "A Catholic hospital in Australia is being seized because they don't perform abortions or euthanasia. There are no complaints about their ability and willingness to heal, only that they don't kill. For that reason, the government is taking an unprecedented step in a clear act of Christian persecution."





Article: 'The Australian gov’t is forcefully taking over a Catholic hospital because it is pro-life': https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-australian-govt-is-forcefully-taking-over-a-catholic-hospital-because-it-is-pro-life/





