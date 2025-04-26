BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXX pushing movie star sick with "COVID"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
5
588 views • 4 months ago

Kerry Washington. "Baby Got Vaxxed! For my family. For the people I love. And for all of YOU! Are you vaccinated yet? Who are you vaxxing for?"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/kerrywashington/p/CODs1MvHiKO/?img_index=1

April 24, 2021

###

Soooooooooo I have COVID and I won't be able to make it to the @unprisonedhulu season 2 premiere tonight in NYC. I'm not sure what's worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO😭. I love our Unprisoned family so much 😍and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2! I cannot believe I'm not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew! But after shedding waaaay too many tears, I decided to gather everything I need for a legitimate watch party (except its cranberry juice because it's very high in vit C! 🤪) and I guess I'll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you're going to loooooooove it!

XOXOXOX

K🤧 #TryingToStayPositiveWhileWaitingToBeNegative

https://www.instagramDOTcom/kerrywashington/p/CODs1MvHiKO/?img_index=1

July 16, 2024


Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

vaccinecovidkerry washington
