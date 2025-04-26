VAXX pushing movie star sick with "COVID"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kerry Washington. "Baby Got Vaxxed! For my family. For the people I love. And for all of YOU! Are you vaccinated yet? Who are you vaxxing for?"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/kerrywashington/p/CODs1MvHiKO/?img_index=1
April 24, 2021
###
Soooooooooo I have COVID and I won’t be able to make it to the @unprisonedhulu season 2 premiere tonight in NYC. I’m not sure what’s worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO😭. I love our Unprisoned family so much 😍and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2! I cannot believe I’m not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew! But after shedding waaaay too many tears, I decided to gather everything I need for a legitimate watch party (except its cranberry juice because it’s very high in vit C! 🤪) and I guess I’ll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you’re going to loooooooove it!
XOXOXOX
K🤧 #TryingToStayPositiveWhileWaitingToBeNegative
https://www.instagramDOTcom/kerrywashington/p/CODs1MvHiKO/?img_index=1
July 16, 2024
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/