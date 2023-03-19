BORN FREE ... as free as the wind blows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Somewhere between 30-50% of humanity longs for slavery. I don't. In this video I talk about freedom. I also sing the theme song from the movie Born Free. Yeah, it's painful.
