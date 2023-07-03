© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ChatGPT's creator OpenAI is being sued for allegedly secretly scraping 300 billion words from the internet, including books, articles, websites, posts, and personal information that was obtained without consent, Bloomberg reports.
OpenAI is accused of conducting an enormous web-scraping operation that involved the stolen private information of hundreds of millions of internet users, according to the 157-page class action lawsuit.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-28/chatgpt-creator-sued-for-theft-of-private-data-in-ai-arms-race