WARNING: The salt of the Earth is polluted by dead energy.

I have received spiritual confirmation of my knowledge on the topic: Salt of the earth. Since the invasion of the Dracos took place, the salt has been burdened with "dead energy", they have brought their own burdened salt to Earth, from then on they have contaminated the salt of the earth with their salts.

Every paradise in the multiverse is devoid of salt in food. In paradise there is no salt in food. Paradise was already running on Earth, initially there was not a single salt-water sea, they were all created with alien salt of the Dracos and contaminated by Dracos. The salt of the Dracos is very heavily burdened by "dead energy" of many dead Dracos who, as we already know, had finally destroyed their home planet, which just led to the invasion of Earth. They actively contaminate almost every processed food in all markets. Every salt that is currently offered on Earth is minimally contaminated with salt of the Dracos.

This contamination is a programming for death and affects the human body with corresponding vibration reductions.





In order to achieve and be able to retain a high vibration, the salt of the Earth is by no means suitable. Here is just an example of @frutariangirl who measured her blood values. Before and after Pink salt consumption: https://youtube.com/watch?v=l1F7qodFcIE

https://instagram.com/reel/CeM2ARVMWCT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link





Note:

Quote: "No one can ever transform or transform 'suffering-energy' and 'dead-energy'."

Nurak Ibinski

Quote: "A harmonization of suffering-energy or dead-energy will and must always remain unfulfilled. Because it serves unawakened selves as a destiny lesson."

Nurak Ibinski

Quote: "No god of the multiverse can transform or transform 'suffering-energy' and 'dead-energy'."

Nurak Ibinski





