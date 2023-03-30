© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/special-report-hearing-on-preserving-freedom-and-reining-in-big-tech-censorship/
SPECIAL REPORT: HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE’S COMMUNICATIONS & TECH SUBCOMMITTEE HOLDS HEARING TITLED, “PRESERVING FREE SPEECH AND REINING IN BIG TECH CENSORSHIP”
WITNESSES:
Mr. Seth Dillon, CEO, The Babylon Bee
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Health Policy, Stanford University
Mr. Michael Shellenberger, Founder and President of Environmental Progress
Spencer Overton, Patricia Roberts Harris Research Professor, George Washington University Law School; President, The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies