Standoff In Sumy: First Ukrainian Gains Amid Constant Defeats

The Sumy region has become a focal point of fierce fighting as Russian troops intensify their offensive operations. According to reports from the Sever Group, combat has reached the southern outskirts of Yunakovka, where Russian paratroopers continue their assault despite facing stiff resistance.

The situation remains volatile, with Russian forces concentrating their efforts on advancing through Yunakovka’s southern approaches. Artillery duels and drone strikes have become a constant feature of the battlefield, as both sides struggle to gain the upper hand. Russian assault groups, supported by reconnaissance teams and heavy artillery, have maintained relentless pressure, forcing Ukrainian troops to expend significant resources just to hold their positions.

However, the Ukrainian military hopes to counterattack in different directions, deploying its most trained reserves to the border areas.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces launched three unsuccessful counterattacks near Andreevka, Sadky, and Yunakovka, all of which were repelled by Russian defensive positions. Ukrainian attempts to reclaim lost territory near Andreevka were met with strong resistance, highlighting the effectiveness of Russian defensive tactics.

Meanwhile, the border Tyotkino sector has seen little movement, with depleted Ukrainian forces suspending their senseless bloody attacks on the Russian territory. Both sides have deployed FPV drones to disrupt logistics and troop movements, turning the rear areas into a deadly battleground. Russian drones and artillery continue pounding Ukrainian supply lines, particularly the critical Ryzhevka road. Russian drone operators have been actively monitoring Ukrainian evacuation and supply routes, inflicting fire damage that complicates any movements.

The most intense fighting is currently centered around Kondratovka, where Ukrainian forces are trying to recapture the lost settlement. After a series of successful counterattacks, Ukrainian troops managed to advance north of the village, threatening to cut off the Russian garrison there. According to the latest reports, Ukrainian forces entered Kondratovka and gained a foothold in its western part. Fierce battles continue. This sector has become strategically vital, with Ukrainian troops scrambling to reinforce their defenses. Reports indicate that elite Ukrainian Special Operations Forces are now being deployed in an attempt to stabilize the front. Additional reinforcements, including units from the 225th and 425th Assault Battalions, have also been rushed to the area, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Advance in Kondratovka is the only local gain of the Ukrainian army in recent months. If secured, this could become the only victory amid the relentless defeats along the entire front. While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrated on counterattacks north of Sumy, the Russian army is rapidly expanding the buffer zone along the border, including by launching new cross-border attacks.

