BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HUGE STRUCTURES DISCOVERED ⍠ TWO KILOMETERS BELOW PYRAMID OF KHAFRE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 5 months ago

A research team consisting of Corrado Malanga, Armando Mei, Filippo Biondi, and Nicole Ciccole has released new findings from a SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) scan conducted on the Giza Plateau, focusing specifically on the underground structures beneath the Khafre Pyramid. This work is part of the ongoing Khafre Research Project, which leverages advanced satellite technology to explore the site’s hidden architecture.


New Study Preliminary Release/Leak (hence no official sources for research paper YET)

https://occultum.substack.com/p/synthetic-aperture-radar-doppler?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true


Original 2022 Study of SAR Tomography on Giza Pyramid

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/14/20/5231


(Latest discovery paper yet to be fully released publicly)


SAR Scan of Khafre Pyramid Shows Huge Underground Structures

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/sar-scan-of-khafre-pyramid-shows


Study Team Member

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnbLlRssD7iiKNjtGCn9nBA


Full 4hr Presentation said to be arriving on this platform soon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WCqItVzUXc


Buy Me A Coffee (Support Project Unity)

https://buymeacoffee.com/projectunity


Gain Early Access to Content & Our Private Discord Server

https://www.patreon.com/ProjectUnity


Support us with a donation through PayPal

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ProjectUnityPay


Follow us on X

https://twitter.com/TheProjectUnity


Contact Jay

[email protected]


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=zZjU_hioDfQ

Keywords
corrado malangafilippo biondikhafre pyramidarmando meinicole ciccosar synthetic aperture radar scan conducted on the giza plateau
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy