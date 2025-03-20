HUGE STRUCTURES DISCOVERED ⍠ TWO KILOMETERS BELOW PYRAMID OF KHAFRE❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A research team consisting of Corrado Malanga, Armando Mei, Filippo Biondi, and Nicole Ciccole has released new findings from a SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) scan conducted on the Giza Plateau, focusing specifically on the underground structures beneath the Khafre Pyramid. This work is part of the ongoing Khafre Research Project, which leverages advanced satellite technology to explore the site’s hidden architecture.
New Study Preliminary Release/Leak (hence no official sources for research paper YET)
https://occultum.substack.com/p/synthetic-aperture-radar-doppler?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true
Original 2022 Study of SAR Tomography on Giza Pyramid
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/14/20/5231
(Latest discovery paper yet to be fully released publicly)
SAR Scan of Khafre Pyramid Shows Huge Underground Structures
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/sar-scan-of-khafre-pyramid-shows
Study Team Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnbLlRssD7iiKNjtGCn9nBA
Full 4hr Presentation said to be arriving on this platform soon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WCqItVzUXc
