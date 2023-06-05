When You're Aware Of Things, You Become Much More Powerful | Jocko Willink

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jocko Willink Podcast: When You're Aware Of Things, You Become Much More Powerful.
Jun 5, 2023 Jocko UNDERGROUND
Underground Premium Content: https://www.jockounderground.com/subs...
Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @echocharles
Burdian's Ass: If you place a donkey equidistant from water and food who is equally hungry and thirsty, he will die of both hunger and thirst.
Dealing with bullies.
Struggling to improve friendships.
Dealing with a cocky co-worker openly gunning for your job.
Getting where you need to be in your career.
Training on days you don't feel like it.
https://youtu.be/AZkJw7r2WgA