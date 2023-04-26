Parents Unite with Ian Prior | MSOM Ep. 733

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews parental rights activist Ian Prior. He tells the harrowing tale of how a few concerned parents swayed a state election and how any parent can make an impact for their child and their country.





https://fightforschools.com/

https://twitter.com/iandprior

https://www.amazon.com/Parents-World-Unite-Schools-Radical/dp/1546004440/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=





Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com













Become a subscriber to AMPInsider.Us and gain access to AMP’s exclusive content, special affiliate discounts to our partner patriot sponsors, educational material, behind-the-scenes looks, backstage passes, and much more!





We’re currently offering a special deal for new subscribers- join and get the first month for just $1 or you can sign up for the year and get your first month for FREE! (For a limited time only)





Click the link to Subscribe: SIGN UP (ampinsider.us)





AMP greatly appreciates each subscriber, as it’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/PHDMorgan





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888





RNCstore.com Use Promo Code AMP888





https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888





AMPNEWS.US