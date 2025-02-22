ARMY OF YAH 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 You may not see our armor, You may not see our shields, But we're on the battlefield, Where the unseen wars are real. Defenders of our Faith We never withdraw The fighting force the enemy never foresaw And we march on….The Army of Yah…. You may not see our swords, Or the battle lines we draw, But we’re warriors in the army… The Army of Yah! The Army of Yah! United, undivided, we fight as one By the blood of the lamb, we overcome Battle-worn believers, we stand in awe As soldiers in the army…the Army of Yah Defenders of our Faith We never withdraw A fighting force the enemy never foresaw …and we march on…. The Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄…. You may not see our swords, Or the battle lines we draw, But we’re warriors in the army… The Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄! The Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄! The Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Shields held high and joined together Swords drawn.....we press on... Soldiering on... in reverence and awe We march on ….the Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 The battlefield is not just here on earth But is also in heaven above Still no weapon forged against us Can ever stand against the power of His love! You may not see our armor, You may not see our shields, But we're on the battlefield, Where the unseen wars are real. You may not see our armor, You may not see our shields, But we're on the battlefield, Where the unseen wars are real. ….So we march on… the Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄…. The Army of Yah 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄



