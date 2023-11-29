The LIE of "Climate Change" is a Communist Operation to Steal your Freedom

There is nothing "scientific" about the CULT of "Climate Change"

It's all a lie told by "Scientists" who NEED FEDERAL MONEY to operate, when the Federal Government ONLY FINANCES THE LIARS PROMOTING "Climate Change"

It's just like if you told Police "If you write tickets you won't be paid"

If this were the case, ticket writing would stop TOMORROW!





But Police are told "Write Tickets or you won't be paid"

So you have roadside extortion at the barrel of a government gun