Finding Solutions: Living with Financial Pain

In this episode of 'Let's Talk,' we continue our series on 'Living with Pain,' focusing specifically on financial pain. We explore the widow's story from 2 Kings 4 and discuss the importance of seeking answers, submitting to guidance, expecting more from ourselves, and examining our existing resources.



We also delve into the Biblical tale of Abraham, Sarah, Hagar, and God's providence, drawing parallels to recognizing hidden resources. Practical advice is provided on managing good and bad debt, introducing the first step in saving a family from financial ruin—borrowing wisely. Join us next time as we discuss the second step for financial recovery.



00:00 Welcome and Introduction

00:30 Launching the Series on Living with Pain

00:38 Exploring Financial Pain Through Biblical Stories

01:07 The Importance of Seeking Solutions and Self-Examination

03:44 Learning from Abraham's Story: Recognizing Resources

07:56 Strategies to Save Your Family from Financial Ruin

11:27 Wrapping Up and Teaser for the Next Episode

