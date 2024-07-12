BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pfizer VP Blows Whistle: Vaccine Designed To Cause Lucrative Health Problems We Could Monetize
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
10
1564 views • 10 months ago

Pfizer Inc. has a serious problem. Former employees, including very, very senior executives, are coming forward to blow the whistle on the evil agenda of the Pharma giant.

As these brave men and women explain it, their consciences simply won’t allow them to go on pretending that Pfizer is anything other than a bloodsucking vampire squid relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money – and damn the consequences on public health.

But it gets even worse, according to Dr. Peter Rost.

The former Pfizer Vice President turned whistleblower has got proof that Pfizer intentionally designed their vaccines to cause a global explosion in heart disease and turbo cancer, providing themselves with billions of highly lucrative new patients.

Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/TPV or call 1-800-245-6000 for a free, private consultation

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationmodernapfizermrnaalbert bourlacovid jabsdr peter rostmike yeardon
