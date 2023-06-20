Your digital ID is based on presumption, not your biological reality! | Sui Generis

#Adrian, #SuiGeneris, Digital ID, Baptism

As with all forms of ID they do not reflect biological reality, and instead are based on presumption. Your behaviour creates reality.





Join me and Sui Generis in this less structured discussion as we examine the digital IDC, and cover other subjects such as the ritual of baptism. You will learn how it is impossible for those in positions of so called authority to answer questions about their authority, where it comes from, and why they need the deem to protect themselves.





Sui explains how you can start to tinker with the narrative and how you can tease it apart with questions and expose the truth.





It might serve you well to have watched Episode 291 before this episode to get a broader foundation of knowledge. If you want to you can find it here:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/06/01/ep-291-sui-generis-are-you-a-biological-reality-or-are-you-identifying-as-literary-artwork/













