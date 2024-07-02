BASES2024 -Summer Gill Kirham - Mind Alchemist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASES2024 kicks off with theb first presentation of the two day event, Gill Kirkham. Gill teaches how to access 4D,5D and other perceptions. Gill is a catalyst for perception shuifts, state chnage,and simplifying our human abilities in their cosmic nature.
An embodiment of a Star Being, was a profound moment, with her psychic coach doing inner work and playing in the energy, her whole energy system changed.
Their is nother New Age about this; it is a deep inner work and self inquiry.