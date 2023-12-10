How to install Tank De-icer for rain water storage IBC container

Thought I would share a quick video of how I installed stock tank de-icers to keep our rain water system from freezing up and breaking the plastic parts this winter. These units draw 12.5 Amps when they are running, so it is important to have a separate circuit for each de-icer. This rain water system is used mostly for irrigation of our orchard and garden, and this install should prevent me from having to start over next spring.

These are the 1500W Drain Plug De-icers from Farm Innovators, Inc. that fit the Rubbermaid stock tank drains. The hole is exactly 2" diameter, and the rubber gaskets and nut to complete the attachment are included (no need for a separate bulk head fitting). They are designed to run only as necessary to keep the water from freezing.