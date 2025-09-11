NUMN Edition - #16 Panty Pervs and Criminal Kiwis

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

In brief, Deputy Moon is an astronomical weirdo.

The taxman’s Trump card?

All that Twitters is not constitutional gold.

Medical clots hold back pure blood from getting to sick baby.

In between, other discussions occur as inevitably as unconstitutional big tech-government collusion.









Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Justin, Stella, Ashley and Keel.





News Item Links:

⁠Pedo Panty Perv Predator⁠;

⁠Trump Arraignment Syndrome⁠;

⁠Musk’s Massive Dump⁠;

⁠Kiwis Kidnapping Kiddy⁠?









News Update:





Sadly as this ⁠disturbing video⁠ shows, since recording this podcast the New Zealand state has now ⁠medically kidnapped⁠ the baby.









Stella’s Bonus Additional Link:

The Red Cross on the ⁠history of blood transfusions⁠.









