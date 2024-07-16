BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Join Us for a LIVE event
6 views • 10 months ago

Futurist, John L. Petersen would like to thank all his subscribers and members for your support! You are invited to join The Arlington Institute with special guest, Teri Cochrane in person or live streaming, July 20, 2024 from 1-5pm at Coolfont Resort in Berkeley Springs , WV for a very special and informative talk by Teri Cochrane.


In this video, John emphasizes the organization's efforts to anticipate, understand, and prepare for significant global changes. John expresses gratitude for the audience's engagement and describes various initiatives, such as a free newsletter and monthly "Transition Talks" featuring notable speakers. The upcoming event highlights Terry Cochran, who advocates for healing through diet and supplements.


For more information please visit www.arlingtoninstitute.org and www.transitiontalks.org


Ticket sales to our events can be found here, https://arlingtoninstitute.org/teri-cochrane-pioneer-in-personalized-wellness/


Please, LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE

Keywords
predictionsfuturistlive eventwest virginia community
