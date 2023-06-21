BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Foraging for Wild Blackberries- It's Pickin' Time!- Reloaded
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
Sorry if saying "um" annoys you as it's driving me BONKERS. Alas, it was hot and I was getting MICROWAVED from a new dirigible launch. Also there is some turning at the end that I hope doesn't make anyone dizzy. I've never claimed to be a skilled videographer! :)


Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


Homesteading Books HERE: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites


Bug Netting for Hats: https://amzn.to/3uYbt8s


Some of the following links are affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, I may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


Lists of recommended products: https://amzn.to/39xNaDJ


EMF-shielding products, meters, etc.- the only website we fully trust: https://www.aitsafe.com/go.htm?go=1&afid=51784&tm=90&im=1


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer


homesteadingsurvivalforagingwild berrieswild blackberries
