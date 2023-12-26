Create New Account
Targeting Trump
Destabilization By Design

* A Christmas message from President Trump.

* The left will do anything to stop him.

* Gubment is working to subvert we the people.

* Media hyperventilate over Trump, ignore Biden.

U.S. Officials Turned Regime Change Tactics Developed Abroad Against Trump, Evidence Suggests

Norm Eisen’s Notorious Lawfare Outfit Has Fingerprints All Over Colorado Decision To Remove Trump From Ballot

The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/l15v6q3a3OE

