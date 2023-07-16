JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230716 Calm Down-Look Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
July 16, 2023
Pastor JD talks about how we would all do well to calm down and look up in light of the recent excitement on the part of some about the possibility of the pre-tribulation rapture happening this year.
Links and Transcript available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrc3RjcWR2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=