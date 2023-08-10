BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You Ready?
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 08/10/2023

Pastor   Derek Forseth begins with a report that he was on IV since 2020 every day for an hour and that the doctor is removing it. Derek states that he is going to talk about Jesus' coming today. He talks about how he grew up and how what he heard people talk about the second coming scared him. He addresses the ten virgins and shared that we have to be ready. Jesus comes quietly. Half of the virgins were not ready and Jesus told them that He didn't know them. They couldn't get into heaven. We have to share with our loved ones. Derekl shares what's happening with our money which is a sign of the tribulation at the door. Mirrored .

Keywords
gospelrapture10 virgins
