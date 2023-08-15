© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ted Cruz calls for impeachment inquiries into Joe Biden, Merrick Garland & Mayorkas.
He also said that if the allegations are true, Joe Biden should go to jail 👀
TheStormHasArrived: "Hearing a U.S. Senator call for Biden to go to prison gives me the warm & fuzzies."
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13691