Will Bitcoin and Crypto SAVE the US Dollar from COLLAPSE?

Mirrored Content
The U.S. Dollar is facing collapse as countries ditch the dollar in favor of BRICS currencies. But what if crypto could save it? Countries are beginning to back their stable coins with USD and Bitcoin Magazine editor Mark Goodwin join us to explain why this could be a game changer.