Military Leaders Break Silence: The War Within America

In this explosive episode of The Global Defense War, former military commanders, intelligence veterans, and spiritual leaders sound the alarm about the real war threatening the West. Hosted by Jon Michael Chambers, the panel includes Major General Paul Vallely, Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi, ex-Navy SEAL Michael Jaco, and others who expose how the military has been infiltrated, corrupted, and weakened from within.





They reveal the purge of patriotic generals under Obama, the role of secret societies in military leadership, and how transgender ideology and woke politics have gutted combat readiness. Panelists also warn about domestic enemies, the stolen 2020 election, deep state manipulation, and a coming clash between loyal and compromised factions within the military.





This is a bold call to action for citizens, soldiers, and clergy to reclaim the nation, defend the Constitution, and prepare for a pivotal spiritual and political reckoning.





- Topics Covered:





- Obama-era military purge & CRT infiltration





- The Biden regime is a puppet state





- Directed energy weapons, cyber threats, and open border infiltration





- Trump’s return and military restructuring





- Christian responsibility in a nation under siege





MG Paul E. Vallely (Ret.)

31-year Army vet, retired as Deputy CG of US Army Pacific. Fox News senior military analyst (2001–2008), founder of Stand Up America US, author, and global security consultant.





LT Col. Riccardo Bosi (Ret.)

24-year Australian Army Special Forces vet. Business consultant, speaker, and leader of AustraliaOne Party.





Michael Jaco

Navy SEAL (24 yrs), CIA/State Dept contractor (11+ yrs). Podcaster covering military and geopolitical topics.





Derek Johnson

Musician, author, and military law analyst. Known for breaking down U.S. military and federal law through a constitutional lens.





Brad Wozny

Former Canadian Infantry soldier and firefighter. Host of The Sovereign Soul Show and producer for MG Vallely.





Bishop Jim O’Connor

West Point grad, former Army officer, engineer, and Orthodox bishop. Known for exorcisms, healings, and surviving cancer.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/