© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Syrian president Bashar Assad's statement about not recognizing the existence of an "Israeli people" on this land is the essence of our struggle as natives with colonialism.
The man is putting his finger on the actual wound, saying there is essentially no such people. It is a matter of a diaspora who occupied the land and evicted the natives.
Show me one other Arab leader who can say such a thing!
Source @Marwa Osman - MidEaStream
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/