Thanksgiving Special 2023 The Covenant
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
7 views • 11/23/2023

Join us LIVE for a BardsFM & Resistance Chicks Thanksgiving special! Celebrating the Christian Miracles surrounding the birth of this great nation! Tonight we are joined by a reunion of some of The Covenant: Restoring the Ancient Paths friends including pilgrim historians, Leo & Nancy Martin of the Jenney Museum in Plymouth, MA, Dr. John Diamond host of America Unhinged, author of Pray America Great, Donica Hudson, historian Craig Seibert and NEW friends, Pastors CJ & Rick Moyer! You don't want to miss this JAM-packed show where we will honor our forefathers and give THANKS for all God is doing in this Nation and around the world! More Info from todays show with links for watch to watch on Thanksgiving:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/thanksgiving-special-2023/
Connect with us and our guests:
ResistanceChicks.com
BardsNation.com
Leo and Nancy Martin: TheJenney.org
Dr. Diamond: americaunhingedradio.com
Craig Seibert: christiancivicstraining.org
Donica Hudson: https://donica.org/
Rick & CJ Moyer: www.rescuedbylove.net

Keywords
plymouthmaamerica unhingeddr john diamonddonica hudsonleo and nancy martinthe jenney interpretive centrethanksgiving 2023scott kesterson bards fmcraig siebertchristiancivicstrainingpray america greatpastors rick and cj moyerrescued by love ministry
