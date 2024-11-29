Pushing for a major War with Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War is often portrayed as a noble endeavor, but in reality, it’s a massive racket that profits a select few while sacrificing countless lives. In this eye-opening video, we delve into the dark business of warfare, where the true costs are measured in blood and suffering rather than dollars. Discover how the military-industrial complex thrives on conflict, creating millionaires while soldiers face the devastating consequences. We will explore the profit motives behind war, the manipulation of public sentiment, and the need for accountability.
Join us as we expose the truth behind the facade of patriotism and challenge the cycle of war. Don’t forget to like and share this important message!
