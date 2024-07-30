Southend, UK last night. Gangs of Africans in machete brawl.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Southend last night.
Gangs of Africans in machete brawl.
Hundreds of youths seen running towards Southend town centre with knives following a machete fight earlier in the evening.
Diversity is OUR strength 🤡
Source @💊 TRUTH PILLS 💊
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/