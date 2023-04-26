Skyfall 2019: Pastor Nancy Odle "Out of the Darkness"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Nancy Odle and Crystal Roman share their stories of how Jesus took them out of the darkness and into His glorious light. Pastor Nancy teaches on her experience and struggles, and emphasized that to be an overcomer we must not stay silent!
"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death." Revelation 12:11