The Lone Zebra | Episode 005 | Don't Lose Heart

My strong faith brought me through the hardest times in my life and this was no exception. I learned a lot as I ventured down the mental health path in the medical system. I discovered another way to take my “blues” away. It wasn’t an anti-depressive but something you may never expect. Check out the show notes at https://dianelalomia.substack.com for links to books, websites, etc. discussed on the show.