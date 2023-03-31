This Video Is For Pastors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is Specifically for Pastors.
.
On another note:
I went out street preaching last evening on 30th March however, I will not be posting further videos on this as it has never been something I was led to do as it is not a show. I have only done the 2 recordings you see I have uploaded thus far on here since 2009. I have been led to go into villages so I have started that last evening.