Fighting south of Pokrovsk exhausted the enemy formations thrown into the counteroffensive near Kotlyne. The AFU command redirected resources to the western flank of the axis, perceiving the eastern sector as less threatening.



Meanwhile, after regrouping and massing forces, Russian troops seized the moment and launched an assault on Malynivka with the further aim of cutting the H-32 highway.



🔻 Details of the Russian Advance:



▪️ By May 4, on the eastern flank, Russian assault groups had crossed the H-32 and engaged in combat on the eastern outskirts of Malynivka. To the west, Russian units advancing along the shore of the Miroliubivske Reservoir entered the central part of the namesake village.



▪️ Despite enemy counterattacks, the RF Armed Forces managed to consolidate on the newly gained positions around Malynivka, after which the village assault commenced. They also cleared the southern sector of Miroliubivka, pushing the enemy back to its northern outskirts.



▪️ On the central sector, by May 3, RF assault units had advanced along the railway tracks over a kilometre towards Novoukrainka.



▪️ Simultaneously, in the environs of Kotlyne, fierce meeting engagements continue around the ventilation shaft of Mine No. 2, which the enemy uses to stage assault cadres. Russian troops are striving to clear the village’s environs and secure their left flank.



📌 Outcome of Recent Weeks:

The RF Armed Forces have stabilized critical sections of the front and pushed into the depth of the enemy’s defences east of the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. Going forward, this may threaten the AFU’s ability to hold a continuous line between Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka.



Source @rybar

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/