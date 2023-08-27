BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 BREAKING !! EMERGENCY SIRENS ARE SOUNDING OFF AS A LEVEL 3 EVACUATION ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED !!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1756 views • 08/27/2023

📌 Kaanapali | Hawaii


Emergency sirens are sounding off as a Level 3 Evacuation Order has been Issued for a Approaching Brush Fire.


Emergency Sirens are sounding as the Maui Emergency Management Agency has issued a Level 3 evacuation order for kaanapali in West Maui, Hawai due to a Approaching Brush Fire.


Multiple firefighters are on the scene battling the fire officials are advising everyone to evacuate and stay clear of the area until it is safe to return officials say residents will be informed when they can return home, and the traffic is also being stopped. The brush fire is happening less than five miles north of Lahaina.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/

Keywords
vaccinesbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21directed energy weaponsfallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liesplandemiccovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fores
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy